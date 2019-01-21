IUCN, EU to invest 14m euros in Balochistan for water conservation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Ministry of Climate Change, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and European Union will invest 14 million euros in Balochistan for water conservation.

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautaian and IUCN Country Representative Mahmood Akhtar Cheema expressed this resolve during a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.