It’s time for stakeholders especially Afghanistan to do more: COAS

RAWALPINDI, June 24 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said while counter-terrorism

efforts by Pakistan would continue, it was time now for the other

stakeholders, particularly Afghanistan, to ‘do more’.

The COAS was chairing a high level security meeting held here

in the backdrop of the recent spate of terrorist activities in the

country.

He was briefed in detail about the recent incidents and

their manifest linkages with terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan

operating under the patronage of NDS and RAW, an Inter-Services

Public Relations news release said.

The COAS said that since 9/11, Pakistan was one of the few

countries, which had borne the brunt of terrorism and made

monumental sacrifices to effectively neutralize the menace in its

state territories.

“Unfortunately our sacrifices against terrorism are not well

acknowledged and we are often subjected to demand of ‘do more’,”

he added.

He said while counter-terrorism efforts by Pakistan would

continue, it was time now for the other stakeholders, particularly Afghanistan to ‘do more’.

The COAS reiterated, “We will continue our efforts to

positively contribute towards regional peace and stability, and

shall not allow use of our territory against any other country.”

He appreciated efforts of the security forces, intelligence

and other law enforcement agencies in foiling countless terrorist

activities through the ongoing ‘Operation Radd ul Fasaad’.

The COAS expressed his resolve to eliminate the menace to

ensure safety and security of Pakistan and its resilient people,

who were real strength of their brave security forces.