It’s time for Pakistan to shun US aid politely: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that it is high time for Pakistan to

politely and gratefully close the chapter of US assistance, so

that the bilateral relationship can be freed from the shadow

of continuously repeated contemptuous taunts.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that strong

and vibrant societies tend to evolve and produce solutions to

the problems they face organically and indigenously.

“An effort at imposing external solutions has often come

to naught. Free and proud people need not be told by others

what challenges they are facing and what course they need to

adopt to move on,” he added.

He said that they both have the ability and intellectual

clarity to identify the challenges and tackle them successfully.

The chief minister urged his fellow Pakistanis to view

the overall geopolitical and security challenges facing Pakistan

as an unprecedented opportunity to begin to define a truly

sovereign and independent vision of its future in line with

the ideals of its founding fathers – one that allows Pakistan

to fulfil its destiny as a tolerant, moderate and welfare

Islamic society and be a harbinger of peace, hope, development and pluralism in the world.

The CM said that the constant allusions to American

assistance in larger conversations about regional peace and

security rub the salt into the wounds of millions of Pakistanis

who have endured the burdens of terrorism, poverty and poor

governance.

He said that Pakistanis have already rendered enough sacrifices

in men and material for achievement of shared objectives of

a terror-free and peaceful world.

The CM added that he believed that the Pakistani people

crave for the opportunity to be treated fairly, honourably

and justly and remain committed to contributing to the world

peace and prosperity.

“Pakistan has never shied away from advancing our shared

objectives as a member of international comity. However, the

job of providing for and leading the people of Pakistan out of

different challenges falls on the Pakistani leaders,” he added.

Other countries could help Pakistan by having a fair

appraisal of regional and global affairs and trying to

understand Pakistan’s legitimate concerns, he said.

The chief minister said that over the years, many countries,

including the United States, have helped the country improve

health, education and other service delivery areas for

Pakistanis – and this vital support continues to be welcomed.

He, however, added in the same breath that no country

should see their generosity as a justification to make unfair

accusations and demands of the Pakistani people.

The CM pledged to continue to work tirelessly to serve

the people of Pakistan, and to try to help bridge the gap

between the current scenario and the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam’s

dreams.

“It has been my firm belief and an article of faith that

we can only rise from poverty and indignity through tireless

efforts and by getting rid of aid, which injures our self-respect.

We have to learn to rely on ourselves and the ability

of our people to change their fate,” he concluded.