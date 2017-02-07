It’s PML-N govt which issued red warrant against Altaf: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said it was the PML-N government which had issued a red warrant against Altaf Hussain for his involvement in terrorist activities.

Talking to a private news channel, the Member National Assembly said Altaf Hussain was wanted in many terrorism cases in Pakistan.

He said law and order situation in Karachi had improved due to the steps taken by the government. Terrorist incidents had reduced to a great extent in the country, he added.

Replying to a question, Talal said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was keen for electoral reforms and the legislation in that regard was underway. Because of introduction of electoral reforms, no political party would hoarse allegations of rigging in general election 2018.

Answering another query, he said reforms regarding Federally Administered Tribal Areas were being formulated with the consensus of all political parties.