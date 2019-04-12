ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):A two-day Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Family Gala and Food Festival will be held here at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) from Saturday, featuring various cultural activities to entertain residents of capital city.

The annual Family gala aimed to provide entertainment facilities to residents of capital city and ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public.

A number of cultural events would be arranged during two-day festival including food stalls, kids stalls, magic carnival, cartoons show, puppet characters, puppet show, fire dance, talent hunt, birds show, face painting, painting competition, photography competition and gifts hampers.

Local and traditional food stalls would also be set up at the premises of the two-day gala to entertain the food lovers.

ITP will also set up its stalls to raise awareness among the people about road safety and traffic rules. The visitors would have an opportunity to enjoy various kind of entertaining programmes.



Stalls of jewelry, clothes and others arts and crafts would also be set up at Gala.

Musical shows would be arranged during two-day annual cultural activity.

Renowned singers including Asrar Ahmed Shah, Amanat Ali, Awais Niazi and umar Khayali will perform in the musical shows to entertain the visitors.

Official of ITP told APP that it was very good opportunity for the residents of capital city to come with their families and get entertainment through healthy activities.

The family gala will culminate on April 14.