ITF level one coaching course begins

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): The 3rd PSB, PTF, Pre-ITF level One Coaching

Course commenced on Wednesday at Islamabad’s Pakistan Sports Board Islamabad with thirty male and female coaches attending.

Akhter Nawaz Ganjeera , DG PSB inaugurated the four-day activity which aims at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants, said a spokesman for Pakistan Tennis Federation here.

First such course was held in Karachi and 2nd at Lahore early this year

and this third edition at Islamabad and such all activities have been sponsored by PSB, he said.

Kamran Khalil, ITF level 3 tutor coach is supervising the course.

Whereas Rana Nasrullah, a known Physical trainer is teaching modern physical training tactics.

Speaking on the occasion Ganjeera announced to continue support to PTF for organising similar courses in due course for the further development of tennis in the country.

“PSB holds a large number of such technical & coaches courses throughout the year through its Academic Wing,” he said.

Secretary PT, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani said that so far PTF has imparted coaching lessons to 63 coaches from all parts of the country and out of which 23 passed the written & practical exams and earned the status of national green Badge course.

He also announced that in 2017 with the support of ITF and Pakistan

Olympic Association, a ITF level One course for coaches will be held in Pakistan and only those coaches who will pass national Green badge Coaching Course are eligible to take part in that international course.