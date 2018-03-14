Italian businessmen keen to explore business opportunities

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP):Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo on Wednesday said that Italian investors were being informed about the investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy and they had expressed keenness to take advantage from these opportunities.

The Ambassador called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail and apprised the Adviser regarding

various bilateral cooperation initiatives underway between the two countries.

The Adviser on Finance appreciated the dedicated efforts of Italian Envoy for promoting Pak-Italy economic

cooperation.

He said that the steady economic growth was creating greater economic opportunities for the investors.

He said that the improved security and greater economic opportunities had led to a renewed interest of the

international investors.

He said all possible facilitation would be offered to potential Italian businessmen under Pakistan’s liberal investment regime.