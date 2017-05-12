ISLAMABAD, May 12, (APP): On the occasion of the National Day of the Italian Republic, the ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo and Mrs Lidia Ravera Pontecorvo hosted a grand reception in a local hotel here last night.
The reception was attended by a large number of foreign and local diplomats, politicians and prominent citizens and public representatives.
The embassy also held a colourful dress exhibition on the occasion besides a musical night for the participants.
Italian Ambassador hosts big reception to celebrate National Day
ISLAMABAD, May 12, (APP): On the occasion of the National Day of the Italian Republic, the ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo and Mrs Lidia Ravera Pontecorvo hosted a grand reception in a local hotel here last night.