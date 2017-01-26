It was a painful day: Speaker

ISLAMABAD Jan 26 (APP): Regretting boisterous attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members leading to a fracas in the House Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq described it as ‘painful and unfortunate.’

“It was an unfortunate and painful day. None of the parliamentarians thinks it appropriate what happened in the House,” he remarked prior to adjournment of the House proceedings.

“We have put extra burden on ourselves with this attitude,” he remarked and said he had summoned the video recording of all happening.

He also stated to evolving a strategy in consultation with parliamentary leaders to avoid recurrence of such a situation in future.