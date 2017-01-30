It is unfair to involve interior minister in business disputes: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): A spokesman of Ministry of Interior

on Monday asked people to approach proper forums in case of a

dispute, arising in some mutual business deals and avoid involving

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and his party, Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) directly or indirectly in such matters.

Referring to the appeals of two business personalities that

appeared in some newspapers during the past couple of days, the

spokesman stated that it was unfair to request the minister to

settle down people’s business conflicts.

He said giving political colour to such business disputes was

also improper.

It is reality that the minister takes immediate notices on

daily basis on appeals, appearing in newspapers related to his

ministry and its subordinate departments as well as in case of some

unfair treatment meted out to underprivileged people in his

constituency.

But the minister has taken serious notice of appeals for

settling down disputes related to property, or other deals as these

set a wrong precedent, he said.

The spokesman said that such news and appeals would also

affect genuine redressal of citizens’ complaints. While the use of

newspaper lines for such purposes is also inappropriate in any

way, he added.