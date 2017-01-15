Ist All-Karachi Roller Speed Skating Competition

KARACHI, Jan 15 (APP): The first All Karachi Roller Speed Skating

Competition for boys and girls between 04 and 15 years of age was held at Zamzama Park in different categories with great fanfare.

A DHA official said on Sunday that hundreds of young boys and girls

participated in the skating contest with great enthusiasm, demonstrating their speed, control and stamina.

He said that the performance of children was splendid who exhibited

skill and speed amongst the applause of the gathering.

It was a healthy and exciting sports activity and the kids enjoyed

every moment of the event.

In the end, medals and prizes were distributed among children who

showed promise and won competitions in various categories.

The Secretary Karachi Skating Club appreciated the young skaters,

specially the exceptional performance of girls, and said that the

winner boys and girls would be picked up for further training to

prepare them for representing the country at national and

international levels.