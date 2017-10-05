Issues better resolved when democracy flourishes: PM

MURREE, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday terming promotion of democracy a priority said a country where democracy flourished was better able to resolve the problems of its people.

Addressing at the 157th Founders Day of Lawrence College Ghora Gali, the Prime Minister said despite several challenges, the country was making progress in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Abbasi Pakistan was not an ordinary country, but a nuclear state which achieved this capability from its indigenous resources.

He said the country had strong defence and was the biggest contributor in fight against terrorism in the world.

He said the country’s armed forces, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s future, were a source of inspiration for all.

Prime Minister Abbasi, who studied at the Lawrence College some 42 years ago, said it was a great honour for him to be alumnus of the prestigious institution which had been the hallmark of academic excellence and discipline since 157 years.

He said the focus on character-building along with formal education was the main ingredient of Gallians and the College’s motto ‘Never give in’ became their leading principle.

Sharing with audience his old memories of Lawrence College, Abbasi said those were the best days of his life and he participated in the events belonging to the Right House.

He said Lawrence College not only produced famous personalities who made their mark in the fields of politics, armed forces and academics, but in fact produced good humans and patriotic Pakistanis.

He said the number of Gallians across the world was quite few, making around 2,500, however the friendship among the House mates lasted for life.

The Prime Minister on request of the College Principal announced Rs 200 million for the development of infrastructure.

He also proposed setting up of endowment fund for welfare of teachers and assured the government’s assistance in this regard.

He concluded his speech chanting the motto ‘Never give in’, which was seconded by the students with loud cheer.

Later, The Prime Minister gave away prizes and shields to the winning students.

Earlier, Brig (retd) Mujahid Alam, Principal of Lawrence College said it was a unique honour for the Lawrence College to have the old Gallian and the serving Prime Minister as chief guest of the occasion.

He said no nation could progress without excellence in education and the Lawrence College took this responsibility as a sacred trust.

He said Lawrence College had a conducive environment for

character-building with high standards of education.

He said strict adherence to integrity, transparency and merit were the hallmark of training and grooming of students.