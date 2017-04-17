Issue of blasphemous content: 152 Facebook pages blocked

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Some 152 Facebook pages
have been blocked during action against the social media sites having blasphemous contents.
It was stated in a written reply by Minister for Interior to
a question raised during 4th sitting of 41st session of
National Assembly. The Lower House was informed that matter has
been taken up with relevant US authorities to help close
down blasphemous social media platform and trace out the
persons involved.
The minister said that three accused persons have been arrested
by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and eight persons were
placed on Exit Control List (ECL).
Chaudhry Nisar in a written reply said that he held meeting with
ambassadors of Muslim countries for orchestrating an
effective collective response of Muslim countries against the
social media platform that host blasphemous material.
He said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent letters to
Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab League
for collective efforts.
The minister said that Facebook authorities have been requested to
visit Pakistan for taking speedy action against blasphemous sites.
He said a video conference was held by Secretary Interior and Chairman
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with Facebook authorities to find out permanent solution against the menace of blasphemy on April 7.
Chaudhry Nisar said that Chairman PTA has contacted his counterparts in
brotherly Muslim countries for formulating a collective response against blasphemous sites.
He said that inter-ministerial consultation is being held for assessing
the existing legal regime and providing suitable amendments to various laws and stringent legal framework for investigating and nabbing culprits.
The minister said that a writ petition filed against concerned federal
government ministries was disposed off by Islamabad High Court. The court appreciated the efforts on the measures taken by the government for expeditious and effective response of government team, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior.
