Issue of blasphemous content: 152 Facebook pages blocked

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Some 152 Facebook pages

have been blocked during action against the social media sites having blasphemous contents.

It was stated in a written reply by Minister for Interior to

a question raised during 4th sitting of 41st session of

National Assembly. The Lower House was informed that matter has

been taken up with relevant US authorities to help close

down blasphemous social media platform and trace out the

persons involved.

The minister said that three accused persons have been arrested

by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and eight persons were

placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

Chaudhry Nisar in a written reply said that he held meeting with

ambassadors of Muslim countries for orchestrating an

effective collective response of Muslim countries against the

social media platform that host blasphemous material.

He said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent letters to

Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab League

for collective efforts.

The minister said that Facebook authorities have been requested to

visit Pakistan for taking speedy action against blasphemous sites.

He said a video conference was held by Secretary Interior and Chairman

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with Facebook authorities to find out permanent solution against the menace of blasphemy on April 7.

Chaudhry Nisar said that Chairman PTA has contacted his counterparts in

brotherly Muslim countries for formulating a collective response against blasphemous sites.

He said that inter-ministerial consultation is being held for assessing

the existing legal regime and providing suitable amendments to various laws and stringent legal framework for investigating and nabbing culprits.

The minister said that a writ petition filed against concerned federal

government ministries was disposed off by Islamabad High Court. The court appreciated the efforts on the measures taken by the government for expeditious and effective response of government team, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior.