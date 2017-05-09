ISSI holds seminar on Pakistan relations with Central Asian Republics & Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad

(ISSI) is organizing a seminar in collaboration with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies on “Pakistan Relations with Central Asian Republics & Azerbaijan: Prospects and Challenges” here Thursday at 1600 hours.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will be the chief guest while

Ambassador Of Kazakhstan, Bakhitbek Shabarbayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Sherali Jononov, Ambassador of Turmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov and Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Furqat A Sadikov will speak besides Director, Area Study Center, Peshawar University Dr Sarfraz and President of IPDS Farhat Asif.