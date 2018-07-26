Israr Uddin of PTI wins PK-1 election

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Israr Uddin has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) constituency PK-1 Chitral by securing 40,490 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abdul Wali Khan Abid stood second by securing 16,293 votes while candidate of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Sohrab Khan grabbed third position by getting 11,052 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.97%.