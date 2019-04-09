ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the Israeli and Indian leaders’ readiness to annex occupied West Bank and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in defiance of international law, UNSC resolutions and their own Constitution for votes showed the moral bankruptcy.

“When leaders in Israel & India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank & IOK in defiance of international law, UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions & their own Constitution for votes, don’t their people feel a sense of outrage & wonder how far they will go simply to win an election?”, the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.