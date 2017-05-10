ISPR withdraws tweet of April 29

RAWALPINDI, May 10 (APP): The Inter Services Publice Relations

(ISPR) on Wednesday said the April 29, 2017 tweet was not aimed at

any government office or person.

An ISPR press release said, “Recommendations as contained in Para

18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue.

Accordingly, ISPR’s said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous.

“Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued

resolve to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

and support the democratic process”, it added.