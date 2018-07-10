ISPR prepares video to train troops for election day duty

RAWALPINDI, July 10 (APP):Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army has prepared a 20-minute video for the training of Armed Forces personnel to be deployed at the polling stations on the general elections day, being held on July 25.

The video was shown to media persons here at ISPR head office prior to the news conference of Director General of ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor.

In the video, the troops have been taught how to perform their duties according to the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring free, fair and

transparent elections.

A total of 371,388 security forces officials will perform duty on the election day at 85,307 polling stations across the country.

In the video, the troops have been taught how to provide security to ECP staff and maintain peace at the polling stations.

They have been trained to ensure that only polling staff, polling agents, voters or other persons authorized by ECP can enter the polling stations.

They have also been trained to avoid taking any eatables from the voters.

Besides, the troops have been taught how to accompany ECP officials during the transportation process of ballot papers and support them to protect material from falling into the hands of unauthorized persons.