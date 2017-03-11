RAWALPINDI March 11 (APP): As part of efforts to boosting patriotism and cohesion, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been issuing promos on different themes, depicting various segments of the society, on daily basis.
The ISPR will continue this practice till the Pakistan Day, on March 23.
“Hum sab ka Pakistan”, was the theme of the promo released on Saturday.
ISPR issuing promos for boosting patriotism
RAWALPINDI March 11 (APP): As part of efforts to boosting patriotism and cohesion, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been issuing promos on different themes, depicting various segments of the society, on daily basis.