RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP):Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday categorically rejected Indian claim of carrying out airstrike in Pakistani territory and killing 350 terrorists, declaring the incursion just a ‘dry run’ that was effectively repulsed by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Last night, Indian fighter jets attempted to intrude from three sectors including Sialkot-Lahore, Okara-Bahawalpur and Kiran in Muzaffarabad, which were timely spotted and repulsed by Pakistan’s regular Combat Air Patrol (CAP) teams, he said while addressing a news conference here.

He said timely and effective response from the PAF compelled the intruding aircraft to release payload (four bombs) in haste while escaping, which fell near Jabba village.

The ISPR DG said India actually intended to target civilian population, as it is its routine

practice during ceasefire violations, to claim that they were terrorists and promote its warmongering for political gains in the upcoming general election. Targeting military installations would not have served

this purpose, he added.

Falsifying Indian claims, he showed some slides from Indian media which indicated that Indian Air Force had remained airborne in Pakistani airspace for about 21 minutes. “Allah Almighty is the greatest and we should not make tall claims, but come and try to spend 21 minutes in Pakistani airspace,” he challenged.

Since the tension between the two countries started, he said, as per the war preparedness and methodology, Pakistan safeguards on ground, air and sea were fully placed. “Our safeguards on land were in place. So if they had tried an on-ground incursion, they would have met the planned response. We are on eyeball-to-eyeball on the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Line of Actual Contact.”

However, he said “our entire air force could not have stayed airborne.”