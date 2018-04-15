RAWALPINDI, Apr 15 (APP):Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday condemned the firing incident at the Lahore residence of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Judge of the Supreme Court.
All stakeholders should ensure secure environment for effective functioning of the state institutions and continue the efforts to consolidate improving peace and stability, an ISPR statement issued here said.
ISPR condemns firing incident at Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan’s residence
