ISPR asks Supreme Court to look into allegations against state institutions

RAWALPINDI, July 22 (APP):The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday asked Supreme Court of Pakistan to initiate an appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations levelled by an honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here the ISPR said, “An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency. In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly.”