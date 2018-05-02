Islamic Military Alliance preparing strategy to effectively deal with terrorism: Lt Gen Abdulelah

JEDDAH, May 2 (APP):Acting Secretary General of Islamic Military Alliance Lt Gen Abdulelah bin Usman Al Saleh has said Joint Islamic Military Alliance was in the process of preparing a strategy in consultation with experts of allied countries to effectively deal with terrorism.

Talking to a Pakistani media delegation here, he said the support of government of Pakistan and especially of its armed forces had strengthened Saudi Arabia’s resolve to fight against terrorism.

He said every citizen of Saudi Arabia had great respect for Pakistan’s political and moral support. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong bonds of bilateral friendship, love and common faith, and in the coming years these relations would be converted into new forms in the fields of economic and military cooperation.”

Presently, armies of 24 Islamic countries are working under the supervision of Lt Gen Abdulelah bin Usman Al Saleh and this alliance has unprecedented power and professional capabilities.

Responding to a question, he said the whole world, especially Muslim countries were facing the challenges of terrorism and required comprehensive strategy to deal with it.

He said extraordinary alertness and capabilities, from intelligence to every level of operation, were required against terrorism, otherwise elimination of the threat would be difficult.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman announced formation of the military alliance in December 2015.

At the meeting, the leaders of the Islamic countries expressed resolve to increase efforts and work jointly in the war against terrorism.

The aim of establishment of the alliance was to ensure effective cooperation between Islamic countries and increase cooperation with other states and international organizations, share information on terror financing and provide logistic support and training in the global war against terror.

Lt Gen Abdulelah termed intelligence agencies’ role and bilateral cooperation vital to eliminate terrorism.

He said Pakistan was facing the challenge of terrorism for the last several years, and the way the Pakistan government, armed forces and media tackled the menace was appreciable.

He said Saudi Arabia had also learnt from the strategy of Pakistani government and armed forces. He said the Islamic Joint Military Alliance admired Pakistan government and armed forces’ strategy to eliminate terrorism.

Terrorists wanted to create sense of insecurity among people by carrying out subversive activities. To effectively tackle them greater unity and preparedness were required, he added.

He said media could play a vital role in creating awareness to deal with external and internal challenges in an effective way. He appreciated the role of Pakistani media for highlighting the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces in war against terrorism and in forging national unity.

He said in the present era, media had a role that impacted all segments of the society and could help ensure peace and stability.

He called upon Media of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other allied countries to discourage activities fomenting extremism.

He underlined the need for improved coordination and sharing of expertise among media houses of Islamic countries.