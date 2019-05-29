ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):An exhibition of unique Islamic calligraphy pieces at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) by veteran artist Aftab Ahmed Khan was continuing to attract the circles of art lovers in twin cities.

Inaugurated by Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Shafqat Jalil the exhibition will remain on display till last day of Ramadan and was being attended by the students and artists from various educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.