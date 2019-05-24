ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):A collection of unique Islamic calligraphy pieces by eminent artist Aftab Ahmed Khan was put on display here Friday at The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in connection with the holy month of Ramadan.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Shafqat Jalil inaugurated the show while students and artists from various educational institutions of twincities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the show. The opening ceremony was followed by presentation of Na’tia Kalam by the students to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) marking the holy month of Ramadan.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote the traditional art of calligraphy and encourage artists associated with this centuries’ old craft tradition as many techniques of calligraphy have been endangered and there is a need to promote these skills and create understanding of this art among the young generation, said Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid while talking to APP.

It is the tradition of Lok Virsa to hold exhibitions of Islamic arts in the holy month of Ramadan every year and unique themes and eminent artists are selected for such exhibitions while youngsters and budding artists from diverse backgrounds are invited to attend these shows, she said adding, Lok Virsa is a specialized institution working under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan and dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture.

Shafqat Jalil said Calligraphy has an importance in Islamic arts as it is an art connected to our relation with Quran and young generation should be encouraged to take interest in their traditional arts. He appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa for organizing such a beautiful exhibition by the expert artist.

Dr Tanveer Anjum, Professor of History at Quaid e Azam University told APP that calligraphy is a centuries old art when Muslim artists were encouraged to write the Quranic verses in an artistic way to attract art lovers towards the Islamic arts. This art needs to be preserved and promoted for coming generations to keep the essence of Islamic arts alive.

Around 50 art pieces of stunning calligraphies have been displayed featuring work on paper, gold leaf, oil on canvas, leather work, ceramic work, cut outs and glass work blended with various forms of texts and motifs of miniatures.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Heritage Museum till last day of Ramadan.