Islamic calligrapher presents art piece to PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):A popular Islamic calligrapher from the United Kingdom, Sonia on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented her piece of art work. In her piece of art work, she had drawn a sketch of the Prime Minister emblazoned with the national anthem.

Sonia’s art works had earned huge popularity on the social media and through the social media, she had requested to call on the Prime Minister, PM Office media wing in a press release said.