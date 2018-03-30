Islamia University students visit Bahawalpur Corps HQ

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 30 (APP):A group of students from Islamia University Bahawalpur Friday visited Bahawalpur Corps Headquarter

and spent a day with Pakistan Army.

The programme was organised to enlighten students about functioning of Pak Army,

its organisation and preparedness, said a statement issued by Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR).

Visitors were shown combat worthiness of troops through demonstration of

armoured-personnel carrier vehicles, and military equipment exhibition. They

were also given opportunity of tank ride, fire small arms and enjoyed a

friendly volley ball match.

The students and faculty members thanked Pakistan Army for this life time experience.