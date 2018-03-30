BAHAWALPUR, Mar 30 (APP):A group of students from Islamia University Bahawalpur Friday visited Bahawalpur Corps Headquarter
and spent a day with Pakistan Army.
The programme was organised to enlighten students about functioning of Pak Army,
its organisation and preparedness, said a statement issued by Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR).
Visitors were shown combat worthiness of troops through demonstration of
armoured-personnel carrier vehicles, and military equipment exhibition. They
were also given opportunity of tank ride, fire small arms and enjoyed a
friendly volley ball match.
The students and faculty members thanked Pakistan Army for this life time experience.
Islamia University students visit Bahawalpur Corps HQ
BAHAWALPUR, Mar 30 (APP):A group of students from Islamia University Bahawalpur Friday visited Bahawalpur Corps Headquarter