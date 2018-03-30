National 
Views: 179

Islamia University students visit Bahawalpur Corps HQ

Posted By: Uploader

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 30 (APP):A group of students from Islamia University Bahawalpur Friday visited Bahawalpur Corps Headquarter
and spent a day with Pakistan Army.
The programme was organised to enlighten students about functioning of Pak Army,
its organisation and preparedness, said a statement issued by Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR).
Visitors were shown combat worthiness of troops through demonstration of
armoured-personnel carrier vehicles, and military equipment exhibition. They
were also given opportunity of tank ride, fire small arms and enjoyed a
friendly volley ball match.
The students and faculty members thanked Pakistan Army for this life time experience.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links