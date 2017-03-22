Islamabad wins PAF Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Islamabad Wednesday clinched the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Twenty-20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind played here at PAF Cricket Ground.

Islamabad beat Faisalabad by 57 runs in the final. Faisalabad won the toss and invited Islamabad to bat first. Islamabad scored 277 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Islamabad captain Arsalan led the team from the front and remained not out scoring 152 runs. Yasir Andaleeb and Waleed Aziz scored 48 runs each.

In reply, Faisalabad made 220 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Kamran scored 115 runs. For Islamabad, Waqar Saeed and Shahzaib bagged two wickets each. Arsalan of Islamabad was declared man of the match.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration) PAF Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away trophies among the teams. He also announced a cash prize of Rs 30,000 each from every team.

Rayasat of Abbotabad and Faisalabad’s Kamran were also awarded

Rs 15,000 each for good performance in the tournament.

As many as six teams participated in the tournament including Karachi,

Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Abbotabad and Islamabad.