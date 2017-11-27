Islamabad Wapda wins APTI Football tournament

FAISALABAD, Nov 27 (APP)::Islamabad Wapda has won the title of All Pakistan Touseef International (APTI) Football tournament

on Monday.

Islamabad Wapda beat Touseef Lecso by 5-3 goals in final

match which decided on penalty kicks.

The tournament was played in 71-JB Jhang Road, under the

aegis of district sports committee.

The winner team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 100,000

and trophy, runner up with Rs 75,000 and trophy.

The man of the tournament was given Rs 10,000 while best

goal keeper and best goal scorer were given Rs 5000 each.