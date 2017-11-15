Islamabad United coach wants better pitches to get the best out of players

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The former Australian cricketer and the coach of PSL team Islamabad United Dean Jones has called for better pitches in the Pakistan Super League to allow players to express themselves better in the next edition.

Talking to a private news channel, the Islamabad United coach said that he was satisfied with the squad following the PSL3 players’ draft.

“Well we planned well and we got what we planned for, so obviously we are happy with our choices,” said Dean Jones, who is also called ‘The Ustaad’ by the franchise Islamabad United.

While praising the standard of PSL as compared to the other leagues around the world, the former Australian cricketer hoped for better pitches which can allow players to give their best during the competition.

“To get the best out of all the overseas players, we need to have good pitches! Not low and slow as we have had in a few matches in previous two PSLs,” he said.

The 56-year-old veteran of 52 Tests and 164 ODIs lauded PSL’s contribution to the growth of Pakistan cricket and said that the idea to include emerging players in the playing XI has proved to be a great one and has helped new talent emerge.

The former Australian player also mentioned how the league brought Shadab Khan to the limelight saying that he was proud to see Islamabad United players representing Pakistan.

“Well it’s definitely fast-tracked them for Pakistan,” he said when asked how PSL has helped young Shadab Khan grow us a player.

“The idea of the fact that teams have to play an emerging player has been a great one! We take a lot of pride when our boys represent their country,” he added.

He highlighted the contributions of overseas staff working with different teams, saying that overseas staff and players making the Pakistani players understand that they must get fitter and they must improve their fielding

He emphasised the need to improve fielding standards of Pakistan players.

Responding to a question about naming Rumman Raees as vice-captain of Islamabad United, the former Australian batsman commended the character and the leadership qualities of 26-year-old fast-bowler.

“Sadly for Misbah, he cannot play forever and we like what Rumman does for our side,” he said.

“He is a strong, stable and reliable person. He’s got a terrific temperament and that’s what I like in leaders and captains,” the Islamabad United coach mentioned.

Dean also expressed his disappointment at losing opening batsman Sharjeel Khan following the spot-fixing scandal which led to his suspension from cricket.

The Islamabad United coach agreed that his team will miss Sharjeel.

“We will miss Sharjeel for sure! Pakistan will miss him for sure!! There’s not much else I can say about that,” he said.

He, however, added that there’s need to make an example to eradicate the cancer of fixing from sports.

“We have just got to be vigilant. But it’s a cancer in all sports We need to make examples out of match-fixers with massive penalties, players have been told and educated enough,” he concluded.