Islamabad to host West Asia Cup in February

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB)

will be hosting the 13th West Asia Cup in Islamabad instead of

Lahore in February.

Talking to APP, Syed Khawar Shah, President, PFB, said

Pakistan have won the previous three West Asia Cups and in this

event Pakistan will be defending the title.

“Besides Pakistan teams from India, Iran, Iraq, Nepal and Sri

Lanka will be participating in the mega event,” he said.

Returning to national baseball activities, he said the 14th

Nationa l Women Baseball Championship will also be played in the

first week of May in Islamabad while the Pakistan women team will

also participate in the Asian Championship.