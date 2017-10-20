Islamabad police football team defeats Huawei team by 3-0

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Islamabad Police football team here on Friday defeated local team of International Telecom Company by 3-0.

The match was held at Police Line Headquarters Islamabad and Acting Inspector General of Police Ashraf Zubiar Siddiqui was chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz, Senior Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf. SP (Headquarters) Sumera Aza,, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Huawei Pakistan Ahmed Bilal Masood were also present on the occasion.

AIG (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi headed football team of Islamabad police while Huawei team was headed by Chun Yun. Islamabad police team defeated Huawei team by 3-0 and Usman, Fahad Ameen and Sajid scored one goal each.

Acting IGP Islamabad gave trophy to the Captain of winning team Muhammad Aamir Niazi and said that it is very happy moment for him to provide entertainment activity to personnel of Islamabad police who mostly involved in tough duties.

He also thanked Huawei team and appreciated their performance too.

He said that the sports activities are very much crucial for a healthy society which not only promotes environment of competition but also inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation. Acting IGP said that policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.