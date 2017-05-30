Islamabad gets 58.80 MG water per day: Baleegh

ISLMABAD, May 30 (APP): State Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Tuesday said Islamabad is being provided 58.80 million gallon water per day from seven various points.

He said this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Upper

House of Parliament.

The notice was sponsored by Senators Col (r) Syed Tahir Hussain

Mashhadi and Sherry Rehman about the mal-functioning of 70 water pumps and 13 water tankers and overall shortage of water in Islamabad, which is reportedly 21 million gallons per day.

The minister said there are 192 tube-wells in the city of which 22 have

been repaired after faults in it while tender has been floated to repair 30 others.

He said 18 tube-wells have been completely collapsed but small

water works are being utilized to fulfill the needs of the citizens.

He said water level is low at Simly and Khanpur Dam but the efforts

are being made to fulfill the water need.