Islamabad Commanders clinch TT Super League

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Islamabad Commanders Tuesday clinched the first Pakistan Table Tennis Super League title beating Karachi Kararay by 3-2 in the final here at the Hameedi Hall.
Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director Mansoor Ahmed, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.
Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation President Khawaja Hasan, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Naveed Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

