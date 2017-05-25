Islamabad City Mobile App to contribute in delivering best services to citizens: Anusha Rehman

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): In the spirit of democratic governance, the

incumbent government of Pakistan gives very high priority to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector particularly e-Governance for good governance and better public service delivery to citizens of Pakistan.

It was stated by Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha

Rehman over introduction of the Islamabad City Mobile App which will contribute in delivering better services to Citizens of Islamabad.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of MoIT, NITB technical team and

CDA officials for taking such initiative to empower the citizens of Islamabad with indigenously developed mobile application that not only can help them to explore city life but also equip each citizen with instant access to various government departments, utilities, law

enforcement agencies and most critical emergency contact numbers based on user’s location.

With significant improvements in mobile broadband coverage in the

country in last four years, it is the right time to proliferate citizen facing mobile applications across all sectors.

The Minister is also of the view that such initiatives will lay down a

foundation and a step towards establishing SMART CITIES for digital Pakistan which is in line with MoIT’s vision.

The categories of information in Islamabad City App include Metro Bus

Stations, Emergency Numbers, complaint handling, crime reporting, hospitals, pharmacy, restaurants, fuel station information and much more.

The said mobile application is available on Google Store by searching

“Islamabad City App” and the same can be downloaded from MoIT and CDA websites as well.