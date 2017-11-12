Islamabad beat Rawalpindi by 2 runs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Islamabad Region beat Rawalpindi Region by two runs in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 here at Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Rawalpindi Region won the toss and invited Islamabad Region to bat first, who piled up 175 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. Shan Masood, 83, Nouman Anwar, 33, and Saad Ali, 22, batted well.

For Rawalpindi, Muhammad Abbas took 2 wickets for 32 and Muhammad Irfan Jr. one for 26.

In reply, Rawalpindi Region went three runs short and made 173 rums for 5 in 20 overs. Umar Amin, 56, Muhammad Nawaz ,43 (not out), Zain Abbas, 33, and Nasir Nawaz, 20 (not out) played well.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Irfan bagged two wickets for 29 runs while Raza Hasan and Umar Gul took a wicket each for 35 and 41 runs, respectively. Man of the match was Shan Masood (Islamabad Region).