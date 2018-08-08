Islam teaches peaceful coexistence: Dr Askari

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said on Wednesday that Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has given the message of human rights for entire humanity.

Provincial minister for human rights, minorities affairs and social welfare Faisal Mushtaq called on the caretaker chief minister here at his office.

The CM said, “Islam teaches about peaceful co-existence and equality”. He said that constitution of Pakistan had also guaranteed equal rights and complete protection to all the

minorities.

Tolerance, mutual respect and complete protection of human rights were symbols of an Islamic society, he added.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also stressed for equal rights for minorities.

Hasan Askari expressed satisfaction that minority communities were playing an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country and reiterated that the government

was fully committed for the protection of fundamental rights, life and property and honor and dignity of the minorities.

The need of inter-faith harmony has been further enhanced in the present day circumstances and all of us should collectively work for national development and prosperity of the country, he maintained.

The Caretaker CM said that implementation of human rights was the symbol of civilized societies as failure in the enforcement of human rights results in the disintegration of human societies.