Islam never leads to path of terrorism: Shaikh Saleh

LAHORE, April 9 (APP): Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Saleh Bin Muhammad

Aal-e-Talib said on Sunday that Islam never leads to path of terrorism.

Delivering a sermon after leading Maghrib Prayer here at historic Badshahi Mosque, he said today Muslim Ummah was living a very critical and difficult life.

Terrorism inflicted colossal damages to Muslim Ummah, he said, asserting that no power/evil could be a danger for Muslims till the time they remain united and adhere to the commandments of Allah and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Shaikh Saleh also paid compliments from the custodian of the holy

Mosques (Haramain Sharifain) to people of Pakistan, and said he was visiting Pakistan to accomplish Islamic activities as the people of Pakistan had great love and affection for Islam and they were united for the protection of Haramain Sharifain.

Imam-e-Kaaba was of the view that strong Pakistan means strength of

all Muslims around the globe, adding Pakistani people, Ulema and rulers were very much united for their belief and creed that was why the Muslims of entire world including Saudi Arabia salute to them for their compassion, dedication and resolve. Despite the fact that Muslims affected severely by menace of terrorism, but Muslim’s unity would overcome all such difficulties, he said and advised the Muslim that they must never budge from their firm Islamic ideology.

Provincial Minister Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Badshahi Mosque’s Imam

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and a large number of citizens performed the Magharib Prayer led by Imam-e-Kaaba and listened to his sermon very keenly with religious fervor.

At the end, Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Aal-e-Talib offered a special collective ‘Dua’ for supremacy of Islam, protection of lives and property on humanity and betterment of Muslims.