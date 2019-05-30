ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that construing Islam as merely a religion of rituals while ignoring the social responsibilities was a mistaken concept.

Addressing an Iftar dinner held at the President House by a civil society organization Khubaib Foundation, the president said the concept of Madina State was a broader one which realize the people about their responsibilities.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan and Chairman Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Bappi also attended the reception that marked huge presence of orphan children from various educational institutes.

Citing the Quranic verses, the president said Allah had emphasized the vitality of orphans’ rights to the extent that He had revealed specific Quranic verses on the subject promising a high reward for those who took care of them.

He said the concept of Madina State was more about the protection of the rights of the oppressed people including the orphans. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had also directed the followers to release the slaves as expiation.

He said realizing the importance of education, the Holy Prophet had linked the release of war prisoners with the teaching of the children.

The president, who along with the First Lady also moved to the dining tables and exchanged pleasantries with the children, said the pleasure of serving the needy people was above all luxuries.

He said the children availing the educational facilities were the lucky one and advised them to work hard to shape their future.

Later, he also distributed Eid gifts among the children and had photographs with them.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation Naveed Ahmed Khan said it was for the first time that the President House had hosted multiple dinner receptions for the orphans.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to enable the government to build the country on the pattern of the State of Madina.