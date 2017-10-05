Ishaq Dar reviews revenue collection performance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator
Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a session of Chief Commissioners
Conference at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday which reviewed
revenue collection performance of the first quarter of the current
fiscal year.
The minister while addressing the conference said that target
for the current fiscal year has been fixed at Rs 4013 billion which
is 19.4% higher than the previous year, whereas during the first
quarter FBR has registered an increase of more than 20% growth,
which was really a praiseworthy feat, says a press release.
This increase has been achieved despite the fact that Rs. 41
billion worth of tax refunds were issued by FBR in the July –
September quarter, against 19 billion issued in the same period
during previous fiscal year.
“I congratulate the FBR team on this significant achievement,”
the Minister said.
He added, having done all this, it was also essential that the
whole FBR team continued to work with the same zeal and perseverance
to achieve the overall targets for FY 2017-18.
The minister on the occasion emphasized for more efforts and
measures for broadening of tax base in real terms.
He said undoubtedly encouragement of existing and potential
taxpayers along with friendly treatment and moral persuasion should
be the FBR’s main forte.
At the same time it was also moral obligation of the people in
general, the business community and others who are required to pay
tax, to contribute to the national exchequer, he added.
The minister went on to say that in view of security
challenges that the country is facing and the continued war on
terror, more and more resources were needed by the nation.
FBR being the revenue generating authority had a great
responsibility to strive hard to help meet this requirement, the
Minister remarked.
He called upon the participants of the conference to come up
with still better suggestions and reformatory steps for further
growth in revenue in future as well as effective working of the FBR.
Chairman FBR on the occasion said that the new team of FBR is
working wholeheartedly under the guidance and encouragement of the
Finance Minister.
He said efforts were already afoot for broadening the tax base
and “we shall continue to focus on this sphere”.
