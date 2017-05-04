Ishaq Dar meets with Maldivian Finance Minister

YOKOHAMA, May 4 (APP): Finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

met on Thursday with his Maldivian counterpart on the margins of Asian

Development Bank (ADB) annual conference at Yokohama Japan.

Both sides discussed matters related to enhancing economic development and mutual cooperation.

Ishaq Dar assured Pakistan’s continued support towards economic

development of Maldives.

The Finance Minister of Maldives extended invitation to Ishaq Dar

to visit Maldives.