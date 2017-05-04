YOKOHAMA, May 4 (APP): Finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
met on Thursday with his Maldivian counterpart on the margins of Asian
Development Bank (ADB) annual conference at Yokohama Japan.
Both sides discussed matters related to enhancing economic development and mutual cooperation.
Ishaq Dar assured Pakistan’s continued support towards economic
development of Maldives.
The Finance Minister of Maldives extended invitation to Ishaq Dar
to visit Maldives.
Ishaq Dar meets with Maldivian Finance Minister
YOKOHAMA, May 4 (APP): Finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar