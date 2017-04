ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Aljadaan today and congratulated him on assuming office.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed Vision 2030 with Saudi

Finance Minister Mohammad Aljadaan and projects being undertaken to

this end, said a press release received here.

During the course of meeting, Saudi Finance Minister stated

that Saudi economy is gradually shifting reliance on oil so that

it’s less affected by oil shocks.