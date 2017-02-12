Ishaq Dar meets Punjab Governor

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana here at Governor’s House and discussed with him matters pertaining to overall economic situation in country.

On this occasion, the Governor said that Pakistan economy

had improved substantially due to viable and well conceived economic policies and vision of the government.

The present government had set the record of public service and

was continuing with the spirit of people’s prosperity and the country’s development on all fronts, he added.

The Federal Finance Minister said that present government

through effective policies had managed to strengthen the country’s

economy and put it on road to progress.

He said that living standard of the common man had been

improved a lot due to policies of the present government.