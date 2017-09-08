Ishaq Dar meets President, ADB

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue and

Economic Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with

President Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao, in Urumqi,

China and discussed various matters related to ADB financed

development projects in different sectors.

The Finance Minister appreciated ADB’s support to the CAREC

initiative which was helping to bring the member countries closer

through cooperation in areas like trade and transportation,

according to a statement received here on Friday.

He said that regional connectivity was extremely important for

the member countries of CAREC as this region has lacked regional

trade and cooperation in the past compared to other regions in the

world.

He said that ADB’s support to CAREC Institute was also

commendable and hoped that the Institute will play its due role in

devising innovative solutions for regional development issues.

Mr. Nakao thanked the Minister for his continued encouragement

for ADB supported initiatives in Pakistan and assured to further

enhance the level of cooperation in the years to come.

He said that ADB would continue to lend financial and

technical support to the CAREC member countries wishing to enhance

regional cooperation. He said that there was immense potential for

regional connectivity projects in the CAREC region.

Finance Minister and President ADB also discussed matters

related to various on-going ADB funded projects in Pakistan as well

those in the pipeline.