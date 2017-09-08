Ishaq Dar meets President, ADB

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue and
Economic Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with
President Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao, in Urumqi,
China and discussed various matters related to ADB financed
development projects in different sectors.
The Finance Minister appreciated ADB’s support to the CAREC
initiative which was helping to bring the member countries closer
through cooperation in areas like trade and transportation,
according to a statement received here on Friday.
He said that regional connectivity was extremely important for
the member countries of CAREC as this region has lacked regional
trade and cooperation in the past compared to other regions in the
world.
He said that ADB’s support to CAREC Institute was also
commendable and hoped that the Institute will play its due role in
devising innovative solutions for regional development issues.
Mr. Nakao thanked the Minister for his continued encouragement
for ADB supported initiatives in Pakistan and assured to further
enhance the level of cooperation in the years to come.
He said that ADB would continue to lend financial and
technical support to the CAREC member countries wishing to enhance
regional cooperation. He said that there was immense potential for
regional connectivity projects in the CAREC region.
Finance Minister and President ADB also discussed matters
related to various on-going ADB funded projects in Pakistan as well
those in the pipeline.
