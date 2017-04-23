Ishaq Dar meet EVP CEO International Finance Corporation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan delegation headed by Finance
Minister Ishaq Dar met with Executive Vice President (EVP) & CEO of
International Finance Corporation (IFC) Philippe Le Houerou at the
World Bank.
During the meeting, Houerou congratulated Finance Minister Dar
on undertaking structural reforms and completing IMF program, said
a press release received here on Sunday.
He said International Finance Corporation (IFC) has a Program
portfolio of around $800 million and want to increase it to over a
one billion USD. He further said IFC is working with private sector
and is looking forward to opportunities to increase private sector
investment in Pakistan.
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked IFC for increasing
Program portfolio in Pakistan. He observed that IFC can support
Pakistan’s energy sector projects by channeling private investment
to this sector.
Towards the end of the meeting, Minister Dar invited EVP IFC
to assist the government of Pakistan in privatization of some of the
state owned enterprises.