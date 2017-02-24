Ishaq Dar hopeful for establishment of military courts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said in the present situation, extension of military courts was imperative to flush out terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a meeting of parliamentarians from upper and lower house was held to discuss the matter keeping in view the recent incidents of terrorism in various parts of the country.

He said on the part of government, there was no objection to establish the courts.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party did not attend the last meeting held here to reach consensus on the matter.

To a question regarding deadlock on military courts, he said all the political parties were patriotic and establishment of military courts in the present scenario was imperative to succeed in war on terrorism.

Ishaq Dar said operation Zarb e Azb had successfully achieved the objectives in restoring peace in Federally Administered Tribal Areas and other parts of the country.

To another question, he said operation Radd ul Fasaad was being launched across the country to wipe out the menace of terrorism.