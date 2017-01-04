Ishaq Dar for further strengthening relationship with UK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed the hope that bilateral relationship between Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) would further strengthen.

The minister was talking to Khalid Mahmood, British Member of Parliament for Birmingham Perry Barr, a shadow Minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, who called on him here.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan valued its long standing ties with the UK and hoped to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said government of Pakistan was looking forward to working closely with Britain in future as well.

He welcomed the proposal of the British Member Parliament to enhance trade and investment with Pakistan and assured him of all support and assistance.

The finance minister also appreciated contributions of Pakistani origin British citizens for strengthening both countries relations.

He thanked the support of Pakistani diaspora in Britain for promoting close relationship between the two countries and supporting the Kashmir cause.

Both the leaders discussed possibilities of expansion in bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.

On the occasion, the British MP said after Brexit from EU, Britain was looking to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities in other countries including Pakistan.

He said Great Britain and Pakistan enjoy long standing political, economic and social ties.

He mentioned that his country continued to make significant contributions to development in Pakistan over the years and viewed that there were bright prospects of enhanced cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of trade and investment.