Ishaq Dar condoles death of Col (Retd) Amir Ajmal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of

Col (retd) Aamir Ajmal, brother of Secretary Finance, Shahid

Mahmood.

Col (retd) Ajmal, 51, passed away in Qatar on August 17, where

he had been serving for some time, says a statement here on

Saturday.

He is survived by his widow and four children. His funeral

rites were performed in Faisalabad on arrival of his body from

Qatar, the other day.

In a message to Secretary Finance, Shahid Mahmood, the Finance

Minister said that losing a dear one in the family is the most

poignant time in one’s life.

This is a loss that is irreparable, he said. May Allah rest

the departed soul in eternal peace, the Minister prayed.