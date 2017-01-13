ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Friday called on President Mamnoon Hussain and briefed him on government’s economic policies, particularly taking him into confidence on the textile package.
During the meeting, the president expressed his pleasure that the national economy was heading towards right direction, said a President House press release.
He was also pleased to note that the country’s economy was getting stable.
Ishaq Dar calls on President Mamnoon
ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Friday called on President Mamnoon Hussain and briefed him on government’s economic policies, particularly taking him into confidence on the textile package.