Irshad’s book to help promote mutual cultural ties: Ukraine Envoy

ISLAMABAD Jan 22 (APP): Book of Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah

Khan “facebook poetry” is popular in Ukraine and will help promote

mutual cultural ties and and promote peace and prosperity in region.

Talking to APP on Sunday, ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan

Volodymyr LAKOMOV said that this book highlighted current situation

and problems that Ukranian like ” whilst the poetry of Irshad Ullah

Khan sounds in harmony with the silent voice of God, especially in

his book ‘For You my God’.”

His books “Afghanistan is Only The Beginning” and “This Nuclear

Night of Winter Light” raise awareness regarding the sensitive problems

and realities of the region, he added.

He aid themes of humanism, kindness and national dignity are

felt by Ukrainian readers.

He said that the price of this book in Ukraine reflects the

actual general market price and is oriented at wide spectrum of

Ukrainian readers that want to discover brilliant spiritual world

of Irshad’s poetry.

To a question, the ambassador said that the author has featured

with deep humanistic attitude, condemns intolerance, injustice and

violence, and reflects deep but silent faith in God. All-humanistic

messages – this was the main message of Irshad Ullah Khan, he

added.

He said Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah Khan presented in Ukraine

Pakistani literature in general. In 1970-80s the oldest Ukrainian

magazine of world literature Vsesvit presented to Ukrainian public

several works of Pakistani writers.

The most brilliant out of them was the novel of a well-known

Pakistani novelist Fakhar Zaman.

“So, the role of this in extending cultural dialogue between

our countries, simply to say, our people can know about traditions,

history and contemporary challenges of each other”, he said.

This is the real progress in the development of mutual

cultural relations and people-to-people diplomacy, he added.

The book of Ukrainian translations of selected poems by

Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah Khan was published by the Ukrainian

“Vsesvit Publishing House”.

The book was translated from English into Ukrainian by a

talented Ukrainian diplomat, Counselor of the Embassy of Ukraine

in Pakistan, Vasyl Ivashko.